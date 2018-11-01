Ready for a blow-dry bar and an escape room at sea? They’re part of this ship’s makeover

Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas ship is getting a $115 million makeover. When it re-launches from Miami in February 2019, Navigator of the Seas will feature two new water slides, an escape room, several new restaurants and the industry’s first blow-dry bar at sea. In May, Navigator will be the first ship to sail to Royal Caribbean’s newly revitalized Bahamian island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“Each Royal Caribbean ship brings a new adventure uniquely designed to deliver on our guests’ preferences from A to Z,” Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement. “After launching our Royal Amplified modernization program with Independence of the Seas and then redefining short getaways with Mariner of the Seas, we are challenging ourselves to take it to the next level. Every detail matters, and we’ve mapped out an unmatched combination of innovative features and experiences for this top-to-bottom transformation of Navigator of the Seas.”

The long list of new amenities cater to families looking for both adventure and relaxation.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Rendering of new slide Riptide on remodeled Navigator of the Seas. Royal Caribbean

One of Navigator’s new water slides, The Blaster, will be the longest water slide at sea, according to Royal Caribbean. The other, Riptide, is a headfirst plunge in a see-through tube.

Gamers can choose from the new glow-in-the-dark laser tag and the new Royal Escape Room: The Observatorium on board. To Dry For, the first dry bar at sea, will offer blowouts, hairstyling and polish changes while guests enjoy wine or champagne. New restaurants, cafes and bars include Starbucks, Johnny Rockets Express and The Bamboo Room, a Polynesian-themed cocktail bar first debuted on mariner of the Seas.

When Navigator launches from Miami in February, the ship will sail a series of five- and nine-night cruises to the Caribbean. Then in May the ship will begin three-night weekend and four-night weekday sailings to The Bahamas, becoming the first ship to visit the Royal Caribbean island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, after its $200 million renovation.

Navigator of the Seas, originally launched in 2002, holds 3,686 passengers at double occupancy. The ship’s makeover is part of Royal Caribbean’s $1 billion Royal Amplified push to modernize 10 ships in four years based partly on guest feedback.