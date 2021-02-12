Miami votes to study using Bitcoin for employee salaries and payments to City Hall

The city of Miami wants to explore using Bitcoin for financial transactions with its employees and the public. Miami Herald file

Miami City Hall could begin conducting some of its financial transactions in Bitcoin.

City commissioners voted late Thursday night at the request of Mayor Francis Suarez to study the use of the cryptocurrency and look for a vendor to help with transactions. Should the commission approve a contract down the road, employees would have an option to receive all or part of their salaries in Bitcoin, and the public would have a Bitcoin option while paying for city services.

Suarez, who has marketed Miami as a burgeoning tech hub, said the vote represented a step in the right direction.

“It’s wonderful to be a very ‘crypto-forward’ city in the city of Miami, and I want to thank my commission colleagues for allowing that to happen,” he said.

Suarez wanted commissioners to vote to begin using Bitcoin without hesitation. But after a long discussion where commissioners raised several questions about moving into the world of cryptocurrency, they agreed by a 4-1 vote to require an analysis before the city hires a company to process transactions.

Commissioner Joe Carollo, who voted no, said he was skeptical of Bitcoin.

“I think the mayor has done a fabulous job with that, and his intentions are coming right from the heart,” Carollo said. “Having said that, I can’t drink the Kool-Aid on this one.”

The city will launch education campaigns in English, Spanish and Creole to inform people about cryptocurrency, and encourage the Florida Legislature to pass laws that would allow the city to invest public funds in cryptocurrency.