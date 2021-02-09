It’s a new Miami tech unicorn. Manny Medina’s startup will be worth $1B after investment

Manny Medina talks business at his Coral Gables office on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. pfarrell@miamiherald.com

One of the founding fathers of Miami’s tech landscape is the latest to ride the Magic City’s recent investment wave.

Manny Medina, who was instrumental in inaugurating Miami’s tech turn in founding data center group Terremark and, later, the eMerge Americas conference, announced Tuesday that his cybersecurity startup, Appgate, would receive an investment that will value it at $1 billion.

That figure makes it a “unicorn” in tech parlance.

As part of the transaction, Appgate is merging with a company that will ultimately allow Appgate to become publicly traded on either the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ exchange. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

“Today’s announcement is the natural next step in Appgate’s evolution,” Medina said in a statement. “As a public company, we will be able to continue to innovate, stay ahead of emerging security threats, and accelerate our revenue growth. All of that enables our customers, both private and public, to operate securely and with peace of mind.”

He did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Appgate offers companies a so-called “zero trust” cybersecurity solution, whereby no one, including a firm’s own employees, can access critical digital infrastructure without verifying their credentials. Appgate was announced as a spin off of Medina’s umbrella cybersecurity group, Cyxtera, in November 2019. Cyxtera itself was founded in 2017.

Appgate has gone on to win clients including the U.S. Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, in addition to Norwegian Cruise Lines and Fifth Third Bank, according to Medina’s investment group Medina Capital. In total, it has more than 650 customers. The company projects revenues of $40 million for fiscal year 2021, with a compound annual growth rate of 50% through fiscal year 2025, Medina Capital said in a release.

As part of the transaction announced Tuesday, a “leading alternative investment manager with over $12.5 billion in assets under management” has committed to invest up to $100 million in Appgate, valuing the company at $1 billion.

Bloomberg reported late Monday that the investment manager in question was Chicagoland-based group Magnetar. Magnetar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Medina Capital and BC Partners, the London-based private equity firm that co-owns Cyxtera and Appgate, will remain majority shareholders.

Appgate has a total of 360 employees worldwide; it was not immediately clear how many are based in Miami.