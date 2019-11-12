Disney’s new streaming service has arrived. Here are 5 things to know

Kids and kids at heart, rejoice — Disney+ is here.

The streaming service for all your Disney needs officially launched Tuesday, albeit to a bevy of techinical issues. Still, don’t let that deter you from learning about the service that has a little something for everybody.

Superhero lover? Fly over to the Marvel movies.

Animation maniac? Peruse through the Pixar pictures.

Science fiction fanatic? Search the Star Wars section. Literally everything.

But if you already have Netflix, Hulu, a cable subscription or any combination of the three, the arrival of yet another service can be overwhelming. To help answer questions and provide new information, we have compiled a list of things to consider before making the jump to Disney+.

▪ Family Friendly:

The “10 to 100” thing is no joke. Everyone can find their favorite shows or movies even if the service is somewhat skewed toward a younger audience. According to Reuters, the new service is designed to be family friendly, meaning no R-rated movies or TV-MA television programming. While seeing how this works with older viewers will be a point of intrigue, Reuters also reported that early trials in The Netherlands drew a “a very large and diverse audience.”

▪ Price

$107. That’s how much the average household pays a month for a cable subscription, according to a 2018 Leichtman Research study. At $7, a Disney+ subscription will save you approximately a $1,200 a year. That $7 price tag also checks in lower than Netflix ($9), Amazon Video ($12.99) and slightly more than Hulu ($6).

▪ Disney+-Hulu-ESPN+ bundle

Speaking of Hulu, you can actually bundle it with Disney+ and ESPN+ for a slight uptick in price. This bundle is perfect for older viewers because Hulu will have the more explicit content not available on Disney+. Additionally, sports fans will have exclusive access to UFC fights, college football games and soccer matches. Not bad for $13.

▪ Brings back water cooler conversations



Netflix changed the game. Whenever a new show drops, the entire season is right there at your finger tips. It’s truly the greatest test of willpower. Binge and risk spending the next three hours glued to your couch or measure it out and the season will last weeks, some times months. Not indulging too quickly works fine until it happens. A damaged soul lets a spoiler slip, and all of the sudden your months of strengthened resolve goes out the window. Part of what made shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Breaking Bad” or “Power” so appealing is the weekly discussions around water coolers and dinner tables about what’s going to happen next. It’s like having a membership to an exclusive club. Disney+ is helping to bring back the communal aspect of television. Unlike Netflix, Disney+ will release new episodes weekly. That means you have time to get caught up before the office spoiler ruins yet another show.

▪ Loads and loads of premium content

Disney has mastered the art of turning imagination into reality. For the first time, fans will be given a behind-the-scenes look at how the magic happens. “The Imagineering Story” brings the audience to Walt Disney World, Disneyland or any of the various theme parks across the globe for an in-depth look at experimentation that brought attractions like Expedition Everest and The Haunted Mansion to life. Viewers can learn about everything from Disney World’s fabled, underground city to the inner workings of the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge attraction. “The Imagineering Story” is one of the many examples of premium content only available on Disney+. Others include Star Wars’ first live action series “The Mandalorian,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”