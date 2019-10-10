Uber testing new service that will allow riders to bring along their pets

Whether you own a dog, cat or even a lizard, ‘Uber Pet’ wil allow you to bring your four-legged friend along for the ride.

Having a furry friend will no longer hinder your weekend errands.

Uber is testing a new feature in select cities that will allow U.S. riders to bring along their pets, according to TechCrunch.

Effectively named ‘Uber Pet,’ the service will be available in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia and Tampa starting Oct. 16.

“We want to be the operating system for your everyday life,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at an Uber launch event in late September.

Bringing your pet, however, will come at a price. Riders accompanied by a four-legged companion will have to pay a $3-$5 surcharge, “a significant portion” of which will go directly to the driver, Uber reportedly said. Tampa’s fee will be $4, according to a spokesperson for the ride-share company.

Not a fan of the wet dog smell? Don’t worry — drivers will be able to opt out of Uber Pet trips.

The new program changes nothing for those with service animals. Only non-service animals come with a price tag.

If all goes well, Uber Pet will surely find its way to South Florida. A recent study from WalletHub found that Miami ranked 26th among the most pet-friendly cities.