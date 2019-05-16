Miami real estate experts say this construction startup could change bidding forever

Construction is not usually considered a high-tech industry.

One Colombian startup believes that can change. A panel of Miami real estate experts at the 2019 LAB Miami Ventures Future of Real Estate conference agreed.

On Tuesday, the judges named Bogota-based Licify the winner of the event’s startup pitch competition. Licify will receive services worth more than $60,000, including co-working space at The LAB Miami.

“What is exciting about Licify is that they are creating transparency and structure in the Latin American commercial construction industry,” said Chris Zlocki, head of innovation for Colliers International and one of the panel judges, in an email. “Their development of a new online marketplace will have significant purchasing impacts on price and volume as they scale their growth.”

It was the second year LAB Ventures has hosted the property technology, or “proptech,” conference. A third conference is already slated for May 2020.

“Bringing together this powerful group of thought leaders across both real estate and technology has provided the community with an opportunity for education and investment within the proptech sector, highlighting the latest innovations changing the way we build, live and operate,” said Tigre Wenrich, CEO of LAB Ventures, in a statement. “Miami continues to serve as a landscape for startups and entrepreneurs with large-scale growth potential.”