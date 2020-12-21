Coral Gables is getting another boutique apartment rental building with 215 units

Architectural rendering of the 250 Bird mixed-use project, to be located at 250 Bird Rd. in Coral Gables. Behar Font & Partners

Coral Gables is getting another brand-new rental apartment building — this one located directly on Bird Road.

The Miami-based Alta Developers has paid $17.45 million for a 61,548 square-foot plot of land at 250 Bird Rd. The property includes a vacant three-story office building that will be renovated and incorporated into a mixed-use development to be called 250 Bird.

The sale closed Monday. Baptist Health was the seller.

The 11-story project will include a new 215-unit boutique apartment rental buildings offering studios, one and two-bedroom units. Rents are not yet available but will be priced to market. The building will be a short distance from the Shops at Merrick Park and the Life Time Living Luxury Residences in Coral Gables, which is currently pre-leasing.

The new building will also be near two separate senior living rental buildings currently under construction.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand our footprint within the South Florida market,” said Raimundo Onetto, Principal & CEO at Alta Developers, in a press release. “250 Bird will be a one-of-a-kind project perfectly located within one of the country’s most desirable locations, Coral Gables, and simply minutes away from Downtown Miami and in walking distance to a wide variety of shops and restaurants. It will be a place where the community can live, work and play and we are confident this project will fit right into the neighborhood.”

Some of Alta’s previous projects include the 119-unit apartment building The Mile, located at 3622 SW 22nd St., and the Quadro Miami Design District, a mixed-use residential/commercial project at 3900 Biscayne Blvd.

The firm Behar Font & Partners will design the project, which will use Mediterranean and transitional architecture patterned after the Biltmore Hotel and San Sebastian Apartments.

The renovated office spaces are expected to be completed in 2022. The apartment building will be finished in 2023.