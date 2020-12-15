A-Rod is getting into the hospitality industry with a new $650 million hotel venture

Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee Jennifer López walk the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, CA. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees MVP turned businessman, philanthropist and full-time Miami resident, is getting into the hospitality industry.

As part of a joint venture formed with Adi Chugh, founder of the New York-based Maverick Commercial Properties real estate and equity firm, A-Rod will be a platform investor in a $650 million hospitality fund with CGI Merchant Group, a Miami-based investment firm focusing on real estate and private equity.

The fund aims to acquire and developing 20 hotels across North America and the Caribbean over the next three years. It will reposition its hotel acquisitions under the Hilton brand.

Hotels have been particularly walloped by the COVID pandemic. According to Marketwatch, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which operates 6,200 properties across 118 countries, reported a second quarter net loss of $430 million from net income of $260 million on revenue — an 81% drop from the same period in 2019.

“We’re excited about this venture not only from a financial aspect, where hotels will be sold at a discount due to COVID, but the way in which we operate those hotels,” Raoul Thomas, CEO and founder of CGI, told the Herald.

“There’s a growing demand from consumers who are looking for value beyond the experiences they want to have,” he said. They want to know where their dollars go, are they making an impact in the communities around the hotels and if the hotel being a responsible steward of the community and giving back.”

Thomas said one of the side effects of 2020 has been “the social awakening and maturity” of consumers when deciding where to spend their dollars. CGI operates the Isabella Alycia Foundation, which focuses on assisting underprivileged male students and single mothers in health, economic and wellness. The hotels created by the new fund would donate a proceed of their revenue to the foundation.

“CGI’s visionary and conscious approach to business has the potential to transform the commercial real estate industry, bringing in untapped voices that can inject new energy and ideas to ignite vast opportunities,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “I’m proud to be involved with a company that is as focused on advancing the communities it calls home, as it is on financial returns.”

Thomas said he expects the new fund to announce its first hotel acquisitions in early 2021.