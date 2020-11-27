Former MLB catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia lists South Florida home for $3.3 million

Former Major League Baseball catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia has listed his Wellington, FL home for $3.3 million. REALTOR.COM

Former Major League Baseball catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, whose 12-year career included a one-year stint with the Miami Marlins, is asking $3.3 million for his home base in Wellington, located just west of his home town of West Palm Beach.

Saltalamacchia, 35, paid $2.65 million for the 6,048 square-foot, Tuscan-inspired home in 2013, according to Realtor.com. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom spread includes a dedicated home theater with seating for 15, a saltwater pool and a master suite with its own breakfast bar.

The home is located inside the private community of the Aero Club of Wellington, which includes a 4,000-foot paved runway, and includes direct access to the runway and a hangar.

Martha Wachtel Jolicoeur with Douglas Elliman is handling the listing.

Saltalamacchia began his pro baseball in 2007, playing for the Atlanta Braves. He also played for the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers. He played with the Miami Marlins in 2014 and for a small part of the 2015 season.

