Real Estate News
Here are the 5 biggest residential sales in Miami-Dade for week of Oct. 18-Oct. 24
Here are the five biggest residential sales in Miami-Dade for the week of Oct. 18-Oct. 24, 2020.
The data was compiled by Condo.com and does not include off-market or new construction pre-sales.
1) $12.5 million in Miami Beach
Address: 6493 Allison Rd., Miami Beach
Size: 12,116 square feet
Price per square foot: $1,724.14
Days on market: 60
Seller’s agent: Cyril Matz
Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer
2) $8.1 in Bal Harbor Islands
Address: 9440 W. Broadview Dr., Bal Harbor Islands
Size: 8,484 square feet
Price per square foot: $1,360.43
Days on market: 5
Seller’s agent: Marion Morell-Ruiz
Buyer’s agent: Chris Chames
3) $7.86 million in Golden Beach
Address: 180 Golden Beach Dr., Golden Beach
Size: 10,000 square feet
Price per square foot: $893.18
Days on market: 1036
Seller’s agent: Marina Amis
Buyer’s agent: Jannette Zafrani
4) $5.15 million in Miami Beach
Address: 4955 Lakeview Dr., Miami Beach
Size: 4,836 square feet
Price per square foot: $1,299.19
Days on market: 254
Seller’s agent: Nancy Batchelor PA
Buyer’s agent: Levi Meyer
5) $5.05 million in Pinecrest
Address: 8970 SW 63 Ct., Pinecrest
Size: 10,800 square feet
Price per square foot: $597.21
Days on market: 789
Seller’s agent: Maurice Boschetti
Buyer’s agent: Samar Okung
