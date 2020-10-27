Here are the 5 biggest residential sales in Miami-Dade for week of Oct. 18-Oct. 24

This home at 6493 Allison Rd. in Miami Beach sold for $12.5 million, the biggest residential sale in Miami-Dade for the week ending Oct. 24, 2020.

Here are the five biggest residential sales in Miami-Dade for the week of Oct. 18-Oct. 24, 2020.

The data was compiled by Condo.com and does not include off-market or new construction pre-sales.

1) $12.5 million in Miami Beach

Address: 6493 Allison Rd., Miami Beach

Size: 12,116 square feet

Price per square foot: $1,724.14

Days on market: 60

Seller’s agent: Cyril Matz

Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

9440 W. Broadview Dr., Bal Harbor Islands

2) $8.1 in Bal Harbor Islands

Address: 9440 W. Broadview Dr., Bal Harbor Islands

Size: 8,484 square feet

Price per square foot: $1,360.43

Days on market: 5

Seller’s agent: Marion Morell-Ruiz

Buyer’s agent: Chris Chames

180 Golden Beach Dr., Golden Beach FL

3) $7.86 million in Golden Beach

Address: 180 Golden Beach Dr., Golden Beach

Size: 10,000 square feet

Price per square foot: $893.18

Days on market: 1036

Seller’s agent: Marina Amis

Buyer’s agent: Jannette Zafrani

4955 Lakeview Dr., Miami Beach FL

4) $5.15 million in Miami Beach

Address: 4955 Lakeview Dr., Miami Beach

Size: 4,836 square feet

Price per square foot: $1,299.19

Days on market: 254

Seller’s agent: Nancy Batchelor PA

Buyer’s agent: Levi Meyer

8970 SW 63 Ct., Pinecrest FL

5) $5.05 million in Pinecrest

Address: 8970 SW 63 Ct., Pinecrest

Size: 10,800 square feet

Price per square foot: $597.21

Days on market: 789

Seller’s agent: Maurice Boschetti

Buyer’s agent: Samar Okung