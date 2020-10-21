Jon Paul Pérez to succeed his father Jorge Pérez as president of The Related Group

Developer Jon Paul Perez stands in the courtyard at Wynwood 25, the first new apartment rental building in Wynwood since 2015. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Jon Paul Pérez has been named president of The Related Group, the biggest real estate development firm in Florida founded by his father, Jorge Pérez, in 1979.

Jorge Pérez, 71, will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of the company, which has developed more than $40 billion in projects throughout the state and other cities in the U.S.

“This position comes with a great sense of pride and responsibility, not only to my father, family and our exceptional team of associates, but also to the communities we serve,” said Jon Paul, who will turn 36 in November, in a press release.. “Each of Related’s developments, from affordable to luxury, are known for catalyzing growth and opportunity and I look forward to continuing this commitment, while expanding the boundaries of what a private developer can accomplish.”

In his former position as executive vice president, Jon Paul most recently oversaw many of the company’s developments in Wynwood, including the apartment building Wynwood 25 and the office building The Gateway at Wynwood.

“Jon Paul has shown time and again he has the passion and vision to carry forward what I started more than 40 years ago,” said Jorge Pérez in a press release. “He brings the same tireless energy that defined my early years, but more importantly, injects a new way of thinking that will expand the business far beyond anything I could’ve imagined. There’s no one better suited to take Related into the future.”

Jon Paul is currently working to launch the next generation of Related properties, including the luxury condo Solemar in Pompano Beach, the waterfront Ritz Carlton Tampa, and SLS Tulum, a condo-hotel hybrid that will be the first of three towers located at 444 Brickell Avenue.

He is also involved in some of the company’s ongoing affordable housing projects around various locations in Miami, including Liberty City and the Miami River.