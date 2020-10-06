Real Estate News
Here are the 5 biggest residential sales in Miami-Dade for week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Here are the five biggest residential sales in Miami-Dade for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2020.
The data was compiled by Condo.com and does not include off-market or new construction pre-sales.
1) $13 million in Key Biscayne
Address: 460 N. Mashta Dr., Key Biscayne
Size: 13,126 square feet
Price per square foot: $1,195.40
Days on market: 64
Seller’s agent: David Siddons
Buyer’s agent: Philippe Neumann
2) $10.3 million in Coral Gables
Address: 24 Tahiti Beach Island Rd., Coral Gables
Size: 15,553 square feet
Price per square foot: $661.83
Days on market: 75
Seller’s agent: Hilda Mendez Jacobson
Buyer’s agent: Michael Diaz
3) $5.75 million at Ocean Tower Two
Address: #908, 791 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne
Size: 5,207 square feet
Price per square foot: $1,104.28
Days on market: 157
Seller’s agent: Carlos Coto
Buyer’s agent: Douglas Kinsley
4) $5.15 million at Mansions at Acqualina
Address: #3802, 17749 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
Size: 4,609 square feet
Price per square foot: $1,117.38
Days on market: 11
Seller’s agent: Yansy Checa
Buyer’s agent: Jonathan Mann
5) $3.6 million at Continuum South Tower
Address: #2709, 100 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach
Size: 2,122 square feet
Price per square foot: $1,696.51
Days on market: 167
Seller’s agent: Thomas Lee
Buyer’s agent: Philip Woerner
