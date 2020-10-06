Here are the 5 biggest residential sales in Miami-Dade for week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3

This single-family home at 460 N. Mashta Dr. in Key Biscayne sold for $13 million, the highest residential sale in Miami-Dade for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2020.

Here are the five biggest residential sales in Miami-Dade for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2020.

The data was compiled by Condo.com and does not include off-market or new construction pre-sales.







1) $13 million in Key Biscayne

Address: 460 N. Mashta Dr., Key Biscayne

Size: 13,126 square feet

Price per square foot: $1,195.40

Days on market: 64

Seller’s agent: David Siddons

Buyer’s agent: Philippe Neumann

24 Tahiti Beach Island Rd., Coral Gables, FL

2) $10.3 million in Coral Gables

Address: 24 Tahiti Beach Island Rd., Coral Gables

Size: 15,553 square feet

Price per square foot: $661.83

Days on market: 75

Seller’s agent: Hilda Mendez Jacobson

Buyer’s agent: Michael Diaz

791 Crandon Blvd., #908, Key Biscayne, FL

3) $5.75 million at Ocean Tower Two

Address: #908, 791 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne

Size: 5,207 square feet

Price per square foot: $1,104.28

Days on market: 157

Seller’s agent: Carlos Coto

Buyer’s agent: Douglas Kinsley

17749 Collins Ave., #3802, Sunny Isles Beach, FL

4) $5.15 million at Mansions at Acqualina

Address: #3802, 17749 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

Size: 4,609 square feet

Price per square foot: $1,117.38

Days on market: 11

Seller’s agent: Yansy Checa

Buyer’s agent: Jonathan Mann

100 S. Pointe Dr., #2709, Miami Beach, FL

5) $3.6 million at Continuum South Tower

Address: #2709, 100 S. Pointe Dr., Miami Beach

Size: 2,122 square feet

Price per square foot: $1,696.51

Days on market: 167

Seller’s agent: Thomas Lee

Buyer’s agent: Philip Woerner