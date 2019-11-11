Multifamily, opportunity zones and condo markets top this week’s real estate events

View of the downtown Miami skyline on October 25, 2019. pportal@miamiherald.com

Here’s a rundown of this week’s notable South Florida real estate industry events:

WEDNESDAY

▪ ULI Miami holds its fall symposium, one of the most substantive real estate events of the season, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Mandarin Oriental, 550 Brickell Key Drive. Richard LeFrak, chairman of the LeFrak Organization, will keynote the event. Panels spotlight Aventura, Coconut Grove, institutional capital investment, urban residential innovation and shared-living. Speakers include Turnberry Chairman Jackie Soffer, Common CEO Brad Hargreaves, Terra Group President David Martin, Bilzin Sumberg Managing Partner Albert E. Dotson Jr., and Donald Rederscheid of JP Morgan Asset Management. Tickets cost $170 for ULI members, $230 for nonmembers. Register at seflorida.uli.org.

THURSDAY

▪ The 6th annual NAI Florida Forum conference looks ahead to 2020 with speakers Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Karen Gilmore, region executive at the Miami branch of the Federal Reserve; and K.C. Conway, chief economist of the Chicago-based CCIM Institute. 8-11:30 a.m. at the InterContinental Hotel, 100 Chopin Plaza, downtown Miami. Free. Register at eventbrite.

▪ Bisnow Multifamily Annual Conference South Florida runs from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the W Fort Lauderdale Hotel, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Speakers such as Pinnacle partner David Deutch, Tecela principal Andrew Frey, Paramount Ventures CEO Dan Kodsi and Property Markets Group managing partner Ryan Shear will delve into topics such as the temperature of Miami’s condo market, how to make affordable and workforce housing work in South Florida and short-term rentals. Tickets are $229 and are available here.

▪ 2019 Opportunity Zone Expo Miami runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, 255 Biscayne Bay Blvd. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regional administrator Denise Cleveland-Leggett and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez are the keynote speakers. Panels include how to take advantage of opportunity zones, identifying hot markets for best returns and an analysis of the latest round of opportunity zone regulations. Tickets are $199-$299.

▪ 2019 Retail Report Happy Hour Event: The Commercial Industrial Association of South Florida hosts a panel discussion focusing on how retailers are adapting to succeed by thinking outside the white box. Speakers include Grass River Property Principal Tom Roth, DWNTWN Realty Advisors Co-Founder Tony Arellano and The Rotella Group Commercial Associate Matt Rothstein. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. at the Miami Design District Retail, 3711 NW Second Avenue. Tickets are $35-$65.