Push to develop Miami-Dade farmland still in play

Two farmworkers carry produce out of a field in Homestead, Florida.
Two farmworkers carry produce out of a field in Homestead, Florida. Getty Images

A push by South Florida builders to expand future growth onto Miami-Dade County farm fields survived a critical vote Monday night.

The county’s Planning Advisory Council, which recommends changes to the county’s master growth plan, sided with builders and agreed not to endorse a report that would have protected land west of Kendall. The area is also targeted for the expansion of the 836/Dolphin Expressway.

Instead, council members said they want to keep the land in play.

