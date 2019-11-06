Real Estate News
Push to develop Miami-Dade farmland still in play
A push by South Florida builders to expand future growth onto Miami-Dade County farm fields survived a critical vote Monday night.
The county’s Planning Advisory Council, which recommends changes to the county’s master growth plan, sided with builders and agreed not to endorse a report that would have protected land west of Kendall. The area is also targeted for the expansion of the 836/Dolphin Expressway.
Instead, council members said they want to keep the land in play.
