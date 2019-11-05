University of Miami Health System is expanding to Downtown Doral

The UHealth Medical Center in Downtown Doral will be located near the intersection of NW 87th Avenue and 53rd Street, between the Doral Government Center and the 8333 office building.

Downtown Doral continues its evolution into a self-sustained city-within-a-city.

The University of Miami Health System is expanding into the 250-acre mixed use development with a four-story medical center, to be built near the intersection of NW 87th Avenue and 53rd Street.

The 100,000 square-foot UHealth Medical Center in Downtown Doral will include a Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, specialty clinics for cardiology, neurology and primary care, four operating rooms for outpatient surgical procedures and an imaging center capable of mammography, ultrasound, MRI, CT and PET scans.

“The rapid growth in Downtown Doral allows UHealth to bring exceptional healthcare to the community and the rest of South Florida,” said Stephen L. Demers, chief operating officer of UHealth and chief executive officer of University of Miami Hospital and Clinics, and UHealth Tower.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The center, which is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022, will add between 75 and 100 full-time jobs and is projected to treat an average of 200-300 patients per day.

The university will lease the land from Codina Partners, the developer of Downtown Doral. Terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

“At Downtown Doral, we’re committed to offering options for people at every stage of their life and for every need that could arise, including health needs,” said Ana Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. “The addition of the UHealth Medical Center at Downtown Doral will provide our residents and workforce with innovative, specialized medical services right in their backyard, and will give locals and visitors seeking world-class care a more centrally located facility in Miami-Dade County.”

Earlier this year, UHealth announced it was expanding to North Miami with a 10-acre, 225,000 square-foot medical center at SoLé Mia, the massive $4 billion mixed-use development situated inside an Opportunity Zone. That project, which is headquartered at 15055 Biscayne Blvd., began leasing apartments in January inside its first two completed towers. The project already features a seven-acre man-made lagoon and a Costco store.