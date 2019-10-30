This new plan will create affordable housing along South Florida’s rail path

A grid design showing the possibilities for the protection and development of affordable housing near the Government Center transit hub in downtown Miami. SOUTH FLORIDA COMMUNITY LAND TRUST

A new collaborative between local, state and national non-profit institutions has unveiled an ambitious plan aimed at creating and preserving affordable housing along the rail path throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The plan, titled “South Florida’s Housing Link Collaborative,” will use a three-year, $5 million investment by JPMorgan Chase & Co. That money will allow the collaborative to acquire land or launch a project, opening the door for lenders to provide financing. The $5 million investment is projected to leverage as much as $75 million of external capital from investors, lenders, government and foundations.

The funds will be used to acquire and renovate 150 existing affordable rentals, and buy vacant or underutilized land along the railway line. The plan calls for 150 new affordable rental units and 200 home improvement loans to existing homeowners to upgrade their residences for energy efficiency and resiliency. All new construction will feature climate-resistant design and materials.

All will be located near current or future stations for Brightline of Tri-Rail on the existing tracks owned by Florida East Coast Railway, which is built on some of the highest ground in South Florida.

The collaborative is a joint venture between the Broward-based South Florida Community Land Trust (SFCLT), the Community Land Trust of Palm Beach (CLTPBC), the Solar Energy Loan Fund (SELF), based in St. Lucie; the national Enterprise Community Partners; and the state non-profit Florida Community Loan Fund.

There are three criteria for any property or older buildings to qualify for the plan:

▪ A half-mile proximity to existing and future Brightline and Tri-Rail stations along the FEC, which would qualify the acquisition for transit-oriented development density and mixed-use bonuses;

▪ Proximity to Opportunity Zones, which are Census-designated tracts designed to entice investors and developers with tax-gain deferrals to build in economically-challenged areas;

▪ Proximity to Community Redevelopment Areas (CRA), or neighborhoods deigned by local government to be in dire need of adequate affordable housing and infrastructure improvements (water, plumbing, electricity).

This rendering shows the potential stops along the Florida East Coast Railway that could be developed and preserved as affordable housing areas using the new plan unveiled Monday. SOUTH FLORIDA COMMUNITY LAND TRUST