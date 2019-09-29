Photo Gallery: Battle for the Soul of Little Haiti

Sisters Tah’Siah, 13, left, N’Deirah,12, right, are photographed outside the Little Haiti Cultural Complex’s Caribbean Market while taking a break from helping out at Via Vegan on Saturday, June 13, 2019. The Caribbean Market is the hub for commercial, artistic, and social activities that enriches the areas offerings for visitors. Note: Their father did not want to give out their last names. He is one of the many vendors operating at the Caribbean Marketplace.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Artist Louis Rosemond exits the Little Haiti Cultural Complex’s Caribbean Market on Saturday, June 13, 2019. The Caribbean Market is the hub for commercial, artistic, and social activities that enriches the areas offerings for visitors.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Martin Nandy, a self-described “social entrepreneur” who is promoting the importation of coffee from Haiti to boost his homeland’s economy, said developers should help locals with capital and know-how. He and others say the way to address gentrification concerns is to raise the incomes and standard of living of Little Haiti residents, instead of replacing them. Local businesses like his are undercapitalized and can’t get loans, said Nandy, who has adopted a superhero persona called Captain Haiti to draw attention to the potential of U.S. buying power to help Haiti and Little Haiti prosper. Nandy, 44, moved from Montreal, where he was raised, to Little Haiti to establish his coffee-importing business. ”The challenge of gentrification in Little Haiti is that Haitians like me want to to contribute and can’t find the opportunities where we can invest and grow,” he said.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Martin Nandy, a self-described “social entrepreneur” who is promoting the importation of coffee from Haiti to boost his homeland’s economy, said developers should help locals with capital and know-how. He and others say the way to address gentrification concerns is to raise the incomes and standard of living of Little Haiti residents, instead of replacing them. Local businesses like his are undercapitalized and can’t get loans, said Nandy, who has adopted a superhero persona called Captain Haiti to draw attention to the potential of U.S. buying power to help Haiti and Little Haiti prosper. Nandy, 44, moved from Montreal, where he was raised, to Little Haiti to establish his coffee-importing business. ”The challenge of gentrification in Little Haiti is that Haitians like me want to to contribute and can’t find the opportunities where we can invest and grow,” he said.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Contemporary artist and curator Edouard Duval Carrie, 64, is photographed on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project where business owners, visitors, and cultural investors try explain the essence of Miami’s vibrant immigrant community. Carrie moved his studio to Little Haiti back in the mid-90’s.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Dance class attendees move to the drummers’ beat during traditional Haiti folklore dance instructor Nancy Saint Leger conducted her weekly class at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Saturday, April 29, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Haitian artist Jude Papaloko Thegenus is photographed inside his studio, Jakmel Art Gallery, near Miami’s Design District on July 2, 2019. The artists draws inspiration from his Haitian roots where Little Haiti has become a conduit and have moved around the city as affordable art space has scares.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Haitian artist Jude Papaloko Thegenus is photographed inside his studio, Jakmel Art Gallery, near Miami’s Design District on July 2, 2019. The artists draws inspiration from his Haitian roots where Little Haiti has become a conduit and have moved around the city as affordable art space has scares.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Haitian artist Jude Papaloko Thegenus is photographed inside his studio, Jakmel Art Gallery, near Miami’s Design District on July 2, 2019. The artists draws inspiration from his Haitian roots where Little Haiti has become a conduit and have moved around the city as affordable art space has scares.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Georges “Ti Georges” Laguerre operates “Ti Georges Cafe” inside the Caribbean Marketplace. Laguerre is a new arrival to Miami and decided to establish his authentic Haitian cafe in Little Haiti, he is photographed at the counter on June 25, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Georges “Ti Georges” Laguerre operates “Ti Georges Cafe” inside the Caribbean Marketplace. Laguerre is a new arrival to Miami and decided to establish his authentic Haitian cafe in Little Haiti, he is photographed at the counter on June 25, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Contemporary artist and curator Edouard Duval Carrie, 64, is photographed on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project where business owners, visitors, and cultural investors try explain the essence of Miami’s vibrant immigrant community. Carrie moved his studio to Little Haiti back in the mid-90’s.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Visual artist Vanessa Shalot, 33, is photographed on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project where business owners, visitors, and cultural investors try explain the essence of Miami’s vibrant immigrant community.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Meena Jagannath, co-director and attorney at Community Justice Project, Inc., is photographed on Friday, June 21, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project where business owners, visitors, and cultural investors try explain the essence of Miami’s vibrant immigrant community.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Educator Jaques-Michel “Fitzi” Fitzgerald Lemoine is photographed on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project where business owners, visitors, and cultural investors try explain the essence of Miami’s vibrant immigrant community.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Contractor Francois Alexandre, 33, is photographed on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project where business owners, visitors, and cultural investors try explain the essence of Miami’s vibrant immigrant community.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Realtor and financier Jean-Robert “J.R.” Latortue, and 3 year-old son, Xavier, are photographed on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti is ...” project where business owners, visitors, and cultural investors try explain the essence of Miami’s vibrant immigrant community.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Father Reginald Jean Mary, has led in the building of a new church, is the spiritual voice of Little Haiti, and has literally brought the congregation into the streets through worship. Fr. Reginald is photographed among the Spanish moss of the old oak trees surrounding Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Marie Jeannie Desir was displaced from her prior business location just several block south due to redevelopment, and now is stands among her damaged inventory due to heavy rain and a leaky roof. She has paid several hundreds of dollar to relocate after being told by her landlord that he would remove his belongings and repair the roof. Desir is one of many Haitian business owner trying to stay in business and batting the high cost of redevelopment.
Carl Juste
Miami Herald
Marie Jeannie Desir was displaced from her prior business location just several block south due to redevelopment, and now is stands among her damaged inventory due to heavy rain and a leaky roof. She has paid several hundreds of dollar to relocate after being told by her landlord that he would remove his belongings and repair the roof. Desir is one of many Haitian business owner trying to stay in business and batting the high cost of redevelopment.
Carl Juste
Miami Herald
Marie Jeannie Desir was displaced from her prior business location just several block south due to redevelopment, and now is stands among her damaged inventory due to heavy rain and a leaky roof. She has paid several hundreds of dollar to relocate after being told by her landlord that he would remove his belongings and repair the roof. Desir is one of many Haitian business owner trying to stay in business and batting the high cost of redevelopment.
Carl Juste
Miami Herald
Marie Jeannie Desir was displaced from her prior business location just several block south due to redevelopment, and now is stands among her damaged inventory due to heavy rain and a leaky roof. She has paid several hundreds of dollar to relocate after being told by her landlord that he would remove his belongings and repair the roof, only to be notified of eviction due to lack of payment. Desir is one of many Haitian business owner trying to stay in business and batting the high cost of redevelopment.
Carl Juste
Miami Herald
Marie Jeannie Desir was displaced from her prior business location just several block south due to redevelopment, and now is stands among her damaged inventory due to heavy rain and a leaky roof. She has paid several hundreds of dollar to relocate after being told by her landlord that he would remove his belongings and repair the roof. Desir is one of many Haitian business owner trying to stay in business and batting the high cost of redevelopment.
Carl Juste
Miami Herald
Investments’ principals last year moved both to a set of newly redone shops they own in the commercial heart of Little Haiti, on Northeast 54th Street where members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Investments’ principals last year moved both to a set of newly redone shops they own in the commercial heart of Little Haiti, on Northeast 54th Street where members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Investments’ principals last year moved both to a set of newly redone shops they own in the commercial heart of Little Haiti, on Northeast 54th Street where members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Investments’ principals last year moved both to a set of newly redone shops they own in the commercial heart of Little Haiti, on Northeast 54th Street where members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
“The soul of Little Haiti is the culture, the music, the food, the dances - all the things we brought with us from Haiti, says Jude Papaloko an artist and musician who maintains a studio and gallery in a rented warehouse in a strip once considered part of Little Haiti. Jude Papaloko Thegenus is photographed inside his studio, Jakmel Art Gallery, near Miami’s Design District on July 2, 2019. The artists draws inspiration from his Haitian roots where Little Haiti has become a conduit and have moved around the city as affordable art space has scares.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
There are support networks such as social-service agencies and a bounty of churches, including the Catholic Notre Dame D’Haiti, which draws well over 1,000 people back to the neighborhood for Sunday Masses. Members of Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Mission walk through the streets of Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in commemoration of the passion and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
“The soul of Little Haiti is the culture, the music, the food, the dances - all the things we brought with us from Haiti, says Jude Papaloko an artist and musician who maintains a studio and gallery in a rented warehouse in a strip once considered part of Little Haiti. Haitian artist Jude Papaloko Thegenus is photographed inside his studio, Jakmel Art Gallery, near Miami’s Design District on July 2, 2019. The artists draws inspiration from his Haitian roots where Little Haiti has become a conduit and have moved around the city as affordable art space has scares.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
“The soul of Little Haiti is the culture, the music, the food, the dances - all the things we brought with us from Haiti, says Jude Papaloko an artist and musician who maintains a studio and gallery in a rented warehouse in a strip once considered part of Little Haiti. Haitian artist Jude Papaloko Thegenus is photographed inside his studio, Jakmel Art Gallery, near Miami’s Design District on July 2, 2019. The artists draws inspiration from his Haitian roots where Little Haiti has become a conduit and have moved around the city as affordable art space has scares.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jacques-Michel Fitzgerald Lemoine, 53, an academic counselor at Miami Dade College’s Padron campus in Little Havana, has lived a dozen years in Little Haiti in a rented apartment without a lease - a common situation in the neighborhood. Lemoine said he frequents its Haitian bakeries and restaurants, seeks out live Haitian music and attends seminars and performances at the Little Haiti Cultural Center. ”I like having a rooster as my alarm clock,” Lemoine said, alluding to the poultry some keep in their backyards. “My neighbors say good morning to me. The other day, my neighbor gave me a coconut he cut open to drink from. This is what I don’t want to lose. I love this place. I love everything about it. I would love to stay here. ”But I don’t know what the future holds. I could be kicked out anytime.” Educator Jaques-Michel “Fitzi” Fitzgerald Lemoine was photographed on Friday, May 17, 2019 as part of the “Little Haiti” project.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
There are support networks such as social-service agencies and a bounty of churches, including the Catholic Notre Dame D’Haiti, which draws well over 1,000 people back to the neighborhood for Sunday Masses. Father Reginald Jean Mary, has led in the building of a new church, is the spiritual voice of Little Haiti, and has literally brought the congregation into the streets through worship. Fr. Reginald is photographed among the Spanish moss of the old oak trees surrounding Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com