Rockstar energy drink CEO Russell Weiner selling his two South Florida homes for $70m

Rockstar Energy Drink CEO Russell Weiner has listed his Miami Beach mansion for $35 million. Lux Hunters for Douglas Elliman

For a cool $70 million, you too can now live like a rock star — or at least the CEO of Rockstar energy drinks.

Russell Weiner, the creator of the popular pick-me-up beverage that has earned him a net worth of $4.1 billion, has put up his two South Florida spreads for sale at $35 million a pop.

One is a six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath mansion at 2920 North Bay Drive in Miami Beach that sits on a 48,039 square-foot lot. The two-story home comes with 30-foot ceilings, a giant outdoor reef pool and a deck large enough to accommodate a 150-foot yacht, a requisite of the rock star lifestyle.

The other property is a six-bedroom oceanfront estate in Delray Beach with a tennis court, a waterslide pool and a garage big enough to fit 12 cars, for those times when you want to invite all your friends over to spend the night.

Weiner bought the Miami Beach property in 2016 for $20 million, according to property records. He plunked down $11.6 million for the Delray Beach home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman is handling the Miami Beach listing, while Candace Friis of the Corcoran Group is repping the Delray Beach pad.