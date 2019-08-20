The neighborhood’s tallest towers — and a park and baywalk — are planned for Edgewater

Edgewater pioneer Melo Group has already built four condo projects in the neighborhood. Its fifth — a pair of towers that will be the neighborhood’s highest — will come with two bonuses: a community park and a 480-foot stretch of baywalk along the water’s edge.

The Melo Group filed for approval with the to build the 60-story residential towers, called Island Bay, in late July. The highrises, at 700 NE 24th Street, will sit on one of the neighborhood’s last open waterfront parcel. At 648 feet, they will be the neighborhood’s tallest and will hold 782 residences. Coconut Grove-based Arquictonica is designing the project, which will include lights that will create a design along the facade.

The story was first reported by Next Miami.

Island Bay marks Melo Group’s fifth Edgewater condo; the company has also development more than 10 rental buildings in the area. The project will sit on 3.86 acres.

The park and baywalk will “significantly enhance the lifestyle appeal and pedestrian experience in the neighborhood,” said Melo Group principals Carlos and Martin Melo in a release.

The developer filed for approval from Miami-Dade’s Shoreline Review Committee for the plan. They are seeking an approval for their proposal. They will then have to go to the Urban Design Review Board for their opinion on the design within the next six months and later visit the City of Miami during a commission meeting for approval as well as planning and zoning. The permitting process for Island Bay is expected to last two to three years.

