EWM Realty International joins Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway franchise

(left to right) Ron Peltier, executive chairman of HomeServices of America; Ron Shuffield, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty; and Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

EWM Realty International, one of the largest and most respected brokerage firms in South Florida, is teaming up with a giant of the real estate industry.

EWM CEO Ron Shuffield announced Thursday that his company will join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, the California-based franchise with nearly 50,000 agents working out of 280 independently owned companies with 1,500 offices around the U.S. and Europe.

EWM will now be called Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty and sport a new logo. Shuffield said the day-to-day operations at the company’s ten existing offices in Miami-Dade and Broward, which employ 900 staffers, will proceed as usual.





“We’re not going to see a lot of internal changes,” Shuffield said. “We’re not selling our company or our contracts. They’ll just carry a new logo.”

A new EWM office, located at 1691 Michigan Avenue in South Beach, will open in July, bringing its total number of locations to 11.

Shuffield said that joining the Berkshire Hathaway franchise will expand EWM’s reach throughout Florida and foreign territories. EWM will also benefit from access to Berkshire Hathaway’s referral networks, global listings, marketing support and a technology suite devoted to video production, social media and online assets.

“There’s a lot of strength gained by working with each other,” Shuffield said. “The Berkshire Hathaway brand is already recognized around the world.”

The new logo for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty

Esslinger-Wooten-Maxwell Realtors, commonly known as EWM Realty, was founded in 1964 and became a major player in South Florida luxury real estate. In 2003, EWM was acquired by HomeServices of America, an affiliate of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., for an undisclosed amount.

In the year-long span of June 2018 to May 2019, EWM has generated nearly $1.5 billion in sales in Miami-Dade County, second only to Coldwell Banker.

According to Bloomberg, HomeServices of America has become the largest residential brokerage business in the U.S., with 346,629 closed transactions (representing either sellers or buyers) in 2018 and a total sales volume of $135.9 billion.

“Ron Shuffield and his team are highly respected across South Florida and their presence as a luxury leader will benefit our network,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices “We are proud to welcome their brokerage and eager to help it grow.”

Berkshire Hathaway placed third on Fortune’s 2019 list of the world’s most admired companies, after Apple and Amazon.