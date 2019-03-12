Partner in Little Haiti project, IMG Academy director charged in college admissions probe

Robert Zangrillo, one of the main investors in the controversial Magic City Innovation District project in Little Haiti, has been charged by the Department of Justice with conspiracy to bribe athletic department officials at University of Southern California to gain admission for her daughter.
Zangrillo, the CEO of the Miami-based investment firm Dragon Global, was one of 33 parents — including two well-known Hollywood actresses — accused on Tuesday morning of cheating on college exams and posing their children as athletic recruits to gain admission at prestigious schools such as USC, Yale and Harvard.
Mark Riddell, the director of college entrance exam preparation at IMG Academy, a boarding school in Bradenton, Florida that has been a springboard for elite high school athletes to Division I college athletic programs, was also charged.
According to the complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday, Zangrillo paid $200,000 to the non-profit Key Worldwide Foundation and another $50,000 to USC Women’s Athletics in order get his daughter recruited by the crew team at USC in 2018, even though she had never rowed competitively.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
USC had denied Zangrillo’s daughter application in 2017.
Documents from the Department of Justice say Riddell of Palmetto, Florida conspired with Singer from 2011 to February 2019 to commit mail fraud by bribing test administrators to allow Riddell to secretly take SAT and ACT exams in place of actual students, or to replace the students’ exam response with his own. Singer used the facade of his charitable organization to conceal payments to Riddell, who was paid $10,000 per test.
In June 2018, Singer paid Riddell to secretly correct a student’s answers on the ACT exam taken in Houston, Texas. But when the student fell ill and couldn’t travel to Houston, Riddell agreed to take the exam in place of the student, according to documents.
Singer provided Riddell with an example of the student’s handwriting on July 13, 2018, and Riddell flew from Tampa to Houston to take the test that same day. A test administrator provided the ACT exam to Riddell, who completed the exam in his hotel room. Riddell later called Singer and predicted he would score a 35 out of 36 on the ACT exam before flying home to Tampa.
According to documents, Singer then mailed a check to the test administrator for $5,000 and sent Riddell a check for $10,000 drawn from one of the charitable accounts. Riddell scored a 35 on the exam, and the student’s parent wired $35,000 to one of the charitable accounts as a partial payment to the fee of $50,000.
The Miami Herald has reached out to IMG Academy for comment. According to the school’s website, Riddell is an IMG Academy alumnus who attended Harvard Unviersity and played Division I NCAA tennis. He began working at the school in 2006.
Riddell is credited with assisting “thousands of students in gaining admission to top American universities such as Stanford, Duke, Columbia, Dartmouth, University of Chicago, and many other notable institutions” as well as creating the test preparation program at IMG Academy.
“His knowledge of test preparation, tutoring prowess, athletic background, and experience as a former IMG Academy student make him an important mentor for IMG Academy students,” the website read.
Other people charged by the DOJ on Tuesday include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.
This is a breaking story that will be updated throughout the day.
Comments