You can live like an NBA All-Star in Miami — if you’ve got $3.6 million lying around

A celebrity baller’s mansion with great views of Biscayne Bay can be yours.
If you’ve got $3.6 million hanging around.
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant’s one-time Miami crib is on the market.
Located at 900 Biscayne Bay in downtown, the pad was personally renovated by the All-Star small forward, 30. He sold it for $3.15 million in 2015 to a Colombian investor and it subsequently rented for a whopping $18,000 a month.
The 3,793 square-foot, three bedroom, 4 1/2 bath residence on the sixth floor includes a private elevator, theater, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The fully furnished property’s features include stunning direct-water views. It overlooks the AmericanAirlines Arena, aka Miami Heat headquarters.
Home chefs will appreciate the gourmet kitchen with a cooking island, white lacquer cabinetry, Sub-Zero & Miele appliances, wine refrigerator and built-in espresso machine.
The master suite is fit for a basketball king. Think a sitting area, two custom walk-in closets, jacuzzi, glass-enclosed shower, plus dual vanity and water closet.
The 63-story building’s amenities are not too shabby, either: spa, fitness center, pool, business center, club room, theater, valet and concierge.
The listing agents are Michael and Jaimee Light of Miami Luxury Homes Group of Douglas Elliman.
