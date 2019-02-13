Real Estate News

You can live like an NBA All-Star in Miami — if you’ve got $3.6 million lying around

By Madeleine Marr

February 13, 2019 05:05 PM

A celebrity baller’s mansion with great views of Biscayne Bay can be yours.

If you’ve got $3.6 million hanging around.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant’s one-time Miami crib is on the market.

Located at 900 Biscayne Bay in downtown, the pad was personally renovated by the All-Star small forward, 30. He sold it for $3.15 million in 2015 to a Colombian investor and it subsequently rented for a whopping $18,000 a month.

The view from the sixth-floor home once owned by Keven Durant includes Biscayne Bay and AmericanAirlines Arena.

The 3,793 square-foot, three bedroom, 4 1/2 bath residence on the sixth floor includes a private elevator, theater, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The fully furnished property’s features include stunning direct-water views. It overlooks the AmericanAirlines Arena, aka Miami Heat headquarters.

Home chefs will appreciate the gourmet kitchen with a cooking island, white lacquer cabinetry, Sub-Zero & Miele appliances, wine refrigerator and built-in espresso machine.

The master suite is fit for a basketball king. Think a sitting area, two custom walk-in closets, jacuzzi, glass-enclosed shower, plus dual vanity and water closet.

The 63-story building’s amenities are not too shabby, either: spa, fitness center, pool, business center, club room, theater, valet and concierge.

The listing agents are Michael and Jaimee Light of Miami Luxury Homes Group of Douglas Elliman.

