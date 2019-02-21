These Miami brothers keep selling some of the priciest homes in the world. How do they do it?

Here’s how to start off your new year with a bang: Since Jan. 1, brothers Tal and Oren Alexander, who oversee a 10-person team of brokers at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, have closed on three deals worth nearly a half-billion dollars.

First came the Jan. 21 sale of a mansion at 3 Carlton Gardens in London to billionaire Ken Griffin for $122 million — the highest recorded purchase in that city since 2011.

Two days later, the brothers brokered the sale of a New York City penthouse at 220 Central Park South for a whopping $238 million, the most expensive home ever sold in the U.S., also to Griffin.

Then on Feb. 1, the Alexanders represented the seller in the $50 million sale of a mansion at 3 Indian Creek Island Road — the highest price ever paid for a single-family home in Miami-Dade County — to an undisclosed buyer.

Sitting poolside at their sprawling Miami Beach mansion, Tal, 32, and Oren, 31, acknowledge their record-setting real estate hat trick has been a little surreal.

Just don’t call them lucky.

“People often say we’ve had beginner’s luck,” Oren says. “But we’ve been doing this for over a decade. There were deals that we’ve been working on for the past three years, using relationships that we’ve cultivated over the last decade. We’ve been able to grow a network that is unprecedented. There’s not a person or a client we can’t get to.”

In just 10 years, the Alexanders have established themselves as major players in an industry that often takes decades to crack: The competitive world of ultra-high-end real estate.

After growing up in Miami Beach, the brothers separated to attend college. Oren went to the University of Colorado Boulder, and Tal attended Hofstra University in Long Island. Upon graduation, the pair moved to New York City to launch their careers in 2008 — just as the real estate market imploded.

Still, they pushed forward. Oren landed a job with Douglas Elliman Realty and focused on sales. He was only 21 when he brokered his first major deal, an $8.2 million penthouse at the Park Imperial in Manhattan in the summer of 2009. The buyer was the well-known Miami attorney Jim Ferraro.

Real Estate Brokers Tal (right) and Oren Alexander at their home on Miami Beach on Friday, February 1, 2019. PATRICK FARRELL pfarrell@miamiherald.com

Four years later, Ferraro paid $7.75 for the adjacent penthouse in the same building, again hiring Oren as his broker.

“It definitely crossed my mind at the time that Oren was so young,” Ferraro says today. “But I started my law firm three years out of law school, so I started young too. He got me a great deal. The numbers were really good and they got a write-up in the New York Post, because the market was dead at that time. And my place today is worth more than double what I paid for it.”

While Oren concentrated on sales, Tal started his own company in 2009 focusing on luxury rentals.

“I was showing apartments to an elderly couple who were looking to sell their place and move downtown,” Tal says. “They owned a seven-room apartment at The Eldorado on 90th and Central Park West, and I told them they had to meet my brother.”





That $7.5 million unit became Oren’s first listing in 2011 — and made the brothers to realize they should be working together. Since then, the pair have negotiated sales for everyone from the state of Qatar to the unnamed Russian buyer who paid $47 million in cash for the estate at 3 Indian Creek Island Road in 2012 — the former record for the most expensive single-family home sale in Miami-Dade.

Other famous clients have included footwear magnate Steve Madden, designer Tommy Hilfiger and “Hamilton” producer Sander Jacobs. The Alexanders currently represent more than $1 billion of properties in New York and Florida.

“Word of mouth is the most important kind of marketing,” Oren says. “It makes up 90 percent of our business.”

The other 10 percent: Showing their potential clients they can play and vacation at their same level, they say. The Alexanders’ various Instagram accounts, which have a combined 65,000 followers, are filled with photos of the brothers frolicking in the Bahamas, Aspen, Cambodia and West Maui. They travel constantly, whether it’s bouncing back and forth between Manhattan or Miami or visiting Art Basel fairs in Switzerland, Hong Kong, Buenos Aires and wherever else their clientele might be.

“Oren and Tal have a knack for being at the right event during Art Basel, at the right camp at Burning Man and at the right party at the Oscars,” says Jay Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman’s Florida brokerage . “They have the gift of gab, they work very hard, they’re very disciplined and they’ve been able to leverage their previous successes. The squeaky wheel gets the oil, and these guys never stop squeaking.”

The family connection

Parker says he first met the Alexanders at a Shabbat dinner at their parents’ home — a familial connection that remains intact today. Their father Shlomi Alexander, a developer who specializes in building high-end mansions and spec homes, says the real estate bug bit his sons early.

“They would run around with me when they were still kids at the construction sites, already negotiating with people,” says Shlomi, who built the 3 Indian Creek Island Road spread that first sold in 2012. “They used to run after me to see who was coming to see the property. They had this great dynamic from a very young age. There’s nothing better than when you can work with your own kids and build a beautiful company. I build the homes and the boys sell them.”

The Alexander brothers represented the seller in the recent sale of this mansion at 3 Indian Creek Island Road for $50 million. DOUGLAS ELLIMAN REAL ESTATE

Another plus: Each of the brothers’ strengths complements the other. Oren is the ambassador, the one who speaks about architecture and design and stonework. Tal is the salesman, the one with the encyclopedic knowledge of statistics and market trends.

Jonathan Miller, president and CEO of the New York-based Miller Samuel Inc. real estate consulting firm, says he was walking down Madison Avenue last fall when he ran into Tal.

“He started grilling me about the market, and in return shared a lot of intel with me,” Miller says. “It was a very rapid-fire, off-the-cuff conversation. He’s really into pricing and is very knowledgeable about the international buyers coming in. I don’t know what their secret sauce is, but they have something that gets them in the middle of many high-profile deals other brokers can’t touch.“

Part of that secret sauce may be the confidence the brothers exude — the kind of self-assurance that only comes with success.

“Our deals do the talking for us, and we’re a lot younger than the competition by far,” Tal says. “We look forward to settling down and starting families one day, but right now this is a 24/7 job for us. And our parents taught us to be equal partners and work together from an early age. We bring a different perspective into the industry because of that. For the price of one, you’re getting the best of both.”