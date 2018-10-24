What does the future hold for trendy Wynwood? Find out at this free event on Oct. 30

In the course of a decade, Wynwood has evolved from an industrial warehouse district into one of the hottest real estate markets in Miami-Dade. The neighborhood is in the midst of a radical transformation that will add new apartments, offices spaces and retail shops to the 50-block district.
How will all the new development change Wynwood? Will the area be able to preserve the artistic vibe and distinct charm that has fueled its popularity? Or will Wynwood become just another corridor of the sprawling Miami downtown district?
The Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID) and the Miami Herald are bringing together veteran real estate executives to talk about the area’s past, present and future at a free discussion titled “Wynwood: The Next Chapter.” The event will take place Tuesday Oct. 30 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Light Box inside the Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th Street, Miami.
Anthony Graziano, senior managing director of Integra Realty Resources, will reveal the findings of the 2018 State of the Market Report conducted by the Wynwood BID. The study will analyze the area’s demographics, business shifts and trends.
A panel discussion moderated by Herald business editor Jane Wooldridge and reporter Rene Rodriguez will include Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties, the leading developer of Wynwood; Jon Paul Perez, vice president of The Related Group, which is building apartment and office spaces in the area; and Tony Cho, president and CEO of Metro 1, which owns land around the neighborhood and plans to introduce a hotel to the tourist hotspot.
Admission to the event is free but advance registration is required here.
Comments