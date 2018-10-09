What questions do you have about renting in South Florida?

Home prices in Miami-Dade keep going up, with no end in sight. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, the median price of single-family homes in Miami reached $360,000 in August — a 6.7 percent spike over the same period last year and the 81st month of consecutive growth.
The scarcity of homes in the $250,000-$350,000 price range, where most first-time home buyers are looking, has become a boom for the rental market. More than 1.1 million people rent apartments in South Florida (including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach), according to the advocacy group National Multifamily Housing Council, and the total number of rental households in the area is predicted to swell to 700,000 by the year 2030.
Developers continue to add apartment buildings in the urban corridor, from downtown to Wynwood to Edgewater, and the first in a wave of micro-units — tiny apartments pitched at millennials — is due for completion in early 2019.
At the same time, the number of cost-burdened renters — people spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent — continues to grow. One recent study pegged South Florida as the worst metro area in the U.S. for the second year in a row, measured by the rate of cost-burdened renters how much
