If you want to sell more of your product, give some away for free

A demonstrator offers free samples of marinated mushrooms to shoppers at Sam’s Club in Coral Springs. The concept of offering freebies to potential customers is simple, says revenue-strategy expert Adam Snitzer: Remove the risk from a purchase decision. Let people have a taste of your product for free and then, if they like it and want more, ask them to pay for it. Candace West Herald file | June 19, 2003