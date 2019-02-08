Investors watch as dual deadlines loom

Two self-imposed deadlines are approaching fast. One comes on Friday, while the highest-level talks yet to meet the second get underway in the week ahead. The first deadline is to get a portion of the federal government funded through September. And across the global in Beijing, the U.S. and China will have their most senior-level trade talks yet ahead of President Trump’s March 2 deadline to strike a deal or hike tariffs on all kinds of Chinese-made goods. . .