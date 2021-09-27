An Orlando A/C company shorted workers over $34,000 in earned OT pay, feds announce

A Florida HVAC company based in Orlando paid $34,142 in back pay after the U.S. Department of Labor found Fair Labor Standards Act violations, the agency announced.

That money went to 43 workers of Mills Air Conditioning & Heating, $742 per worker.

Labor said Wage and Hour Division investigators found that Mills Air didn’t include incentive and commission pay when figuring overtime pay. Nor was there an accurate documentation of OT hours worked.

“Mills Air Inc. also failed to record hours worked for one employee paid on a salary basis,” the announcement said.

Two messages to Mills Air Vice President Jeffrey Mills weren’t returned.

“Employers who pay production bonuses, incentives and commission must include those earnings in the weekly overtime computations,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Wildalí De Jesús said in a statement. “Wage and Hour Division’s mission, in part, is to ensure workers are paid correctly as outlined by federal laws. This case should encourage all employers to review their pay practices and contact the division with questions to avoid violations.”

The Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website contains information on how to file a complaint. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607. The national helpline is 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). No matter the immigration or citizenship status, workers can speak with the department, which says it can handle calls in more than 200 languages.

