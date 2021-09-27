This new, high-end rideshare service plans to hire 200 drivers in Miami

Alto is a new rideshare service coming to Miami Alto

A new rideshare service plans to hire 200 drivers in Miami — and treat them as employees, not independent contractors.

Texas-based Alto, which has already raised $45 million in venture capital, says its drivers undergo extensive background checks as well as a thorough safety and defensive driving training program.

“Alto’s business model is what makes it a differentiated service in the rideshare ecosystem,” Alto founder and CEO Will Coleman said in a statement. “Classifying the drivers as W-2 employees is at the core of our rideshare experience, allowing us to prioritize safety and consistency at a time when it’s more important than ever.”

Alto can be used both by guests and by members to get on-demand rides, though members have special access to additional services, like goods deliveries.

An Alto membership is $12.95 a month or $99 a year. There is also a family membership option for $99 a year, plus $25 per additional family member. Members save an average of 30% on every app ride, Alto says.

Fares from South Beach to the airport range from $27-$33, not including an 18% gratuity.

And, through Alto Business, large companies can partner with Alto for corporate memberships, which include customer rides, employee rides, on-demand courier services and deliveries.

Other Alto features include a Do-Not-Disturb mode, music and volume control, and the ability for riders to pre-schedule trips up to 30 days in advance.