Miami International Airport ranks No. 1 in passenger satisfaction, study says

Miami International Airport came out on top for passenger satisfaction at airports in the U.S. and Canada, according to a study conducted by J.D. Power.

The study by the data analytics and consumer intelligence company measured six categories, in order of importance: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

Miami International Airport ranked first in passenger satisfaction for “mega airports,” which are those that see more than 33 million passengers a year. Following MIA were John F. Kennedy Airport in New York and Minneapolis/Saint-Paul International Airport. Last year, MIA came in second, behind JFK.

The study found overall scores in food, beverage and retail at airports to be lower due to the national labor shortage. Still, MIA was the top-ranked in the category.

The study, done in four parts, found that passenger satisfaction hit all-time highs during the height of the pandemic, when travel was restricted and passenger volumes were very low. They saw an expected decline in passenger satisfaction when restrictions started to ease and more travelers returned to airports.

The study is based on 13,225 surveys completed by U.S. and Canadian residents.

