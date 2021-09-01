Downtown’s Sea Isle Marina, home to the boat show, set for overhaul following sale

Sea Isle Marina is set for a facelift. Integra Investments

Sea Isle Marina, the downtown boat slip located just north of the Venetian Causeway that is one of the homes to the Miami International Boat Show next year, is set for redevelopment following its sale to Miami-based Integra Investments for an undisclosed price.

Integra said in a statement Tuesday that following the acquisition, it planned to renovate “all portions of the marina,” which has been owned by Florida East Coast Realty, founded by Tibor Hollo, since its construction in 1984.

Vessels of up to 110 feet will now be accommodated, Integra said; it is also building new boat lifts and adding a new fuel system. Oasis Marinas will be managing the property for Integra Marinas, whose other properties include Westshore Yacht Club Marina in Tampa and Stock Island Yacht Club and Marina in Key West.

“Sea Isle Marina’s unparalleled location and fundamentals offer tremendous opportunity to capitalize on Integra Marina’s unique formula to own, operate and turn around a marina property to reach peak performance,” said Integra Investments Principal Victor Ballestas in a statement. “As an avid boater and growing up on the water, I visited Sea Isle often and look forward to being a part of its transformation.”

Sea Isle Marina is once again home to the boat show after a multi-year hiatus that began in 2014. The 2022 show is slated to kick off Feb. 16.

Business newsletter Keep up with local business news and small business advice. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.