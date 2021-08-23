Want to go shopping at the Disney Store? Hurry up — because they’re closing in Miami

Thinking of going to the Disney Store for a little playtime and retail therapy?

Hurry up or let it go, South Florida. Because the last two remaining locations in the Miami area are shutting down next month as part of the California-based company’s move toward online.

The shops at Dadeland Mall in Kendall and Miami International Mall in Doral are closing Sept. 15. Other locations, including at the Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami, Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami and Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines, have been closed for months.

A location scan on the Disney Store website reveals the Dadeland and International Mall stores were the last ones open in the 305.

But if you and the brood want to shop for all things Mickey merchandise, you’re in luck. Target will start housing more small Disney Stores inside several locations across the United States by the end of the year — but none in Miami. The closest Target with this retail component is in Clearwater, if you’re up for a drive.

Then again, you can head to ground zero, Disney World in Central Florida, and shop for the latest “Frozen” and “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” merch to your heart’s content at the resort, including the self-proclaimed world’s largest store at Disney Springs. The closings aren’t affecting the resort-based retail operations. Or you can just buy your stuffed Mickey on the website from your couch.

The first Disney Store opened in Glendale, California, in 1987, close to Walt Disney Studios headquarters in Burbank. It’s among the 60 or so stores already shuttered as part of its move online.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products games and publishing, said in a statement when the closings were announced earlier this year.

For a list of the 25 stores in North America out of 300 left remaining after mid-September, go to wdwnt.com.