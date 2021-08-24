Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Business

Florida healthcare centers paid workers $41,509 in back pay after an investigation

An owner of medical facilities in The Villages area of Florida learned via a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that they owed employees $41,509 in earned overtime pay, Labor announced last week.

That money went to 27 employees at 441 Urgent Care in Wildwood and three Santos Primary Care Centers in the Villages, an average of $1,537.37 per worker.

Wage and Hour Division investigators found that the hours for employees who worked at both centers didn’t have their hours combined as they should have been. So when their total hours worked exceeded 40 hours a week, they didn’t get overtime pay.

“We thought we were in the right, but after talking with the Department of Labor, we understand that we were in the wrong,” said Trenna Santos, manager of Santos Primary Care Centers.

Wage and Hour Division District Director Wildalí De Jesús said, “We encourage all employers to review their pay practices and to contact us with any questions they have to avoid violations like those found in this investigation.”

Business newsletter

Keep up with local business news and small business advice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website contains information on how to file a complaint. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

PrimeEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 24, 2021 8:07 AM

News

Alabama ranks 4th in country for new virus cases

August 24, 2021 8:08 AM

Business

Citi Trends: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 24, 2021 8:08 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service