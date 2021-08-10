Getting bigger: Bitcoin 2022 conference to be held at Miami Beach Convention Center

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at the Bitcoin2021 conference at Mana Wynwood in Miami on Friday, June 4, 2021. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

The Miami Beach Convention Center will host next year’s annual Bitcoin Conference in order to accommodate the thousands of guests expected to celebrate cryptocurrencies.

This year’s conference, held at the Mana Wynwood convention space in April, drew at least 12,000. The Beach space’s main hall is about five-times the size of Mana Wynwood’s.

“The Miami Beach Convention Center is the perfect place to host next year’s Bitcoin Conference,” David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc., said in a statement. “It will be bigger and better than ever, and we expect Bitcoin 2022 to be our most successful event yet.”

No information was immediately available about next year’s speaker lineup. A statement from organizer BTC Inc. said the four-day Bitcoin 2022 Conference will feature an industry day for speaker panels and conferences, as well as a “Sound Money” festival on the last day with live performances, entertainment, and other giveaways for attendees.

The Convention Center went dark for much of 2020 as the pandemic raged. It is set to welcome Art Basel back on Dec. 2.

“The Bitcoin 2022 Conference adds to a great portfolio of signature events taking place in Miami Beach,” William D. Talbert, III, CDME, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), said in a statement. “Their commitment to moving the event to the Miami Beach Convention Center is proof positive that the significant investments made to the convention center have been worthwhile and the economic impact of these events to our community cannot be overstated.”