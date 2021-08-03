PepsiCo to sell Bradenton-based Tropicana and other juice brands for $3.3 billion

7/22/2020--PepsiCo, Inc. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, announced that it has entered into an agreement with PAI Partners to sell Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America. ttompkins@bradenton.com

PepsiCo Inc. on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell Tropicana, Naked and other juice brands across North America to PAI Partners for pretax cash proceeds of $3.3 billion.

Tropicana, one of the Bradenton area’s largest employers, was founded in 1947 by Anthony T. Rossi, who developed flash pasteurization and pioneered orange juice transport in 1970 via train from Florida to New York.

In the deal announced Tuesday, PepsiCo will retain a 39% non-controlling interest in a newly formed joint venture.

PepsiCo bought Tropicana from Seagram Co. Ltd in 1998 for $3.3 billion, the same price announced in the sale to PAI on Tuesday.

A year after PepsiCo bought the juice maker, Tropicana, in need of more space, was looking to build executive offices elsewhere in Manatee County, including at Lakewood Ranch. But in 1999, Tropicana decided instead to build its new executive offices across the street from its juice plant at 1001 13th Ave. E.

There was no indication in Tuesday’s press release that any changes are being considered for the juice plant. In 2004, PepsiCo moved Tropicana’s executive offices out of its recently completed space in Bradenton to Chicago.

PAI, a private equity firm based in France with experience in the food and beverage space, will be the majority shareholder of the transferred business, with PepsiCo retaining exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the portfolio of brands, according to a statement from the company.

“They manage $13.5 billion in assets and they have probably done a lot of these deals,” Eddie Sanchez, a finance instructor at USF Sarasota-Manatee said of PAI, adding that he would expect the equity firm to cut costs and reduce staff to maximize profits.

The joint venture with PAI enables PepsiCo to realize significant upfront value, while providing the focus and resources necessary to drive additional long-term growth for the brands, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

“In addition, it will free us to concentrate on our current portfolio of diverse offerings, including growing our portfolio of healthier snacks, zero-calorie beverages, and products like SodaStream which are focused on being better for people and the planet,” Laguarta said.

The juice businesses delivered approximately $3 billion in net revenue in 2020 with operating profit margins that were below PepsiCo’s overall operating margin in 2020.

PepsiCo expects to use the proceeds from the sale of these assets primarily to strengthen its balance sheet and to make investments in the business. The transaction is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022, subject to customary conditions, including works council consultations and regulatory approvals.

PepsiCo products are sold in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream.

“We are delighted to bring these storied beverage brands into the PAI portfolio through another partnership with a leading global food and beverage company. We believe there is great growth potential to be realized through investments in product innovation, expansion into adjacent categories, and enhanced scale in branded juice drinks and other chilled categories,” Frédéric Stévenin, a managing partner at PAI, said in a statement.

“We are also thrilled that PepsiCo will remain involved as our partner in the joint venture as we execute our plans to drive the future success of these brands,” Stévenin said.

Jacki Dezelski, president and chief executive officer of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, said she looks forward to continued leadership and engagement of Tropicana’s local team in Bradenton.

“We believe this next chapter for Tropicana, and its Bradenton operations, is a testament to the strength to the strength of the global fresh juice market and Tropicana’s legacy as a top-tier brand,” Dezelski said

For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.