A symphony and a vigil are planned to honor Surfside victims Sunday

Marly Fernandez, a Miami Gardens resident, visits the Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial as rescue teams continue their recovery mission at the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Florida on Friday, July 16, 2021. mocner@miamiherald.com

A classical music performance and a separate candlelight vigil are planned for Sunday evening to honor victims of the Surfside disaster.

The Wilton Manors-based South Florida Symphony Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. at the beach at 96th Street to honor those affected by the Champlain Tower South tragedy. The concert is being produced by the Town of Surfside and the Village of Bal Habour. According to a Facebook post, a brass quintet, a string quartet and two vocalists will perform.

Separately, as many as 150 sound healing practitioners from Palm Beach to Miami are facilitating a sound bath and silent candlelight vigil at the beach at 87th Street. That event kicks off at 8 p.m.

“We are humbly, and respectfully gathering to heal, process and uplift our Surfside community,” organizer Jen Rose said in an online notice. “We will be doing a silent shamanic ceremony to ask Spirit to heal our hearts and the land, and to bless the survivors, families and first responders who have endured so much.”

Police say 98 people were killed when the 13-story structure collapsed June 24.