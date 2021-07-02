Florida City developer who returned deposits sells property

Brickless Developers returned deposits to buyers who invested in its Grand Palms development at 1100 Grand Pam Drive in Florida City SPECTRUM REAL ESTATE PHOTO

A South Dade developer who in February returned deposits to buyers at the Grand Palms single-family home and townhouse development in Florida City has sold the site.

Homestead-based Brickless Developer Group Corp sold the 84.4-acre lot to a unit of San Francisco-based ONX Homes for $32.63 million. Brickless had previously begun developing the site under the Aurora at Grand Palms brand.

The property last traded for $33.73 million in 2019. ONX also bought an adjacent 20-acre site in June.

A representative for Brickless told the Miami Herald in February that a shortage of wood and other materials, as well as a lack of workers, were to blame for the reversal.

“The pandemic, as well as the geopolitical climate, has affected many sectors of the economy,” Gonzalez said. “The construction industry, despite being in a boom period, has also been affected for various reasons.”

The latest transaction was first reported by the South Florida Business Journal.