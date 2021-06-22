Hear from Marlins, Fisher Island and EEOC leaders about post-COVID labor issues

TV veteran Laurie Jennings, right, hosts Stearns Weaver Miller’s web video updating best practices in the post-COVID world. Stearns Weaver Miller

Executives from the Miami Marlins, Fisher Island Club, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission all feature in a new 2.5-hour video produced by Miami law firm Stearns Weaver Miller exploring post-pandemic employment issues.

In lieu of its usual annual conference, the firm has produced a video in which its executives interview top human resources experts about employee management concerns as the COVID-19 pandemic fades and workers return to the office.

Among the topics discussed:

▪ Family and Medical Leave Act and American Disability Act issues regarding COVID-19 “long-haulers”

▪ Trends in the employment litigation life cycle

▪ Employee benefits updates

The program also discusses tips for successful employer Equity and Justice initiatives, employer legal requirements during hurricane season featuring a discussion with meteorologist Bryan Norcross, and predictions from young lawyers about the future workforce.

“For the last 30 years, we have put on an all-day conference attended by hundreds of the top human resources professionals across Florida,” said Bob Turk, chair of the firm’s labor and employment department and a firm shareholder. “With crystal balls, juggling, game shows, and interactive polls, our attendees always have a blast. Since the seminar was canceled again due to COVID-19, and we know that everyone was zoomed and webinared out, we wanted to provide a completely different experience for our clients and friends.”

To register and view the video, visit stearnsweaver.com/practices/breaking-through-the-noise/.