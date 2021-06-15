This major New York finance firm is heading to Florida, according to report

Earlier reports indicated Goldman was close to signing a lease at the 360 Rosemary office tower in downtown West Palm Beach. 360 Rosemary

Goldman Sachs is in talks to move more than 100 executives and employees to West Palm Beach, according to Business Insider.

The news site reports the banking giant would move traders and salespeople in its global markets division, and that it has already asked asset-management staff for volunteers to make the trip south.

A Goldman Sachs representative declined to comment.

If the move is executed, Goldman would buck the trend of northern finance firms choosing to land in Miami-Dade. Recent arrivals to the Magic City include Thoma Bravo from Chicago and D1 Capital Partners and Point72 Asset Management from the New York area.

A source familiar with the matter said Goldman was not necessarily snubbing Miami in choosing West Palm, but that the bank’s asset management team may have been more familiar with the tonier South Florida enclave. Last month, Bloomberg News reported Goldman was close to signing a lease at 360 Rosemary in downtown West Palm.

The Insider report said “the bank’s most senior executives” are expected to be included among the transplants.

Read more at Business Insider (subscription required).