A Tampa company providing home healthcare for seniors shorted workers $45,000 in pay

A Tampa business that provides home healthcare workers for senior citizens and the disabled didn’t provide proper pay for its employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Labor’s said All Support Services paid $45,770 in back pay to 38 workers, $1,204.47 per employee, but the violations apparently were for All Support Servicing. Labor said this investigation covered the time period of Nov. 12, 2018 through Sept. 6, 2020, which was after the current owners bought All Support Services and changed the name to All Support Servicing.

After confirmation that the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) violations occurred under the current owners, All Support Servicing didn’t return two messages left by the Miami Herald.

A Wage and Hour Division investigation found employees weren’t paid overtime when they earned it by working more than 40 hours in a week. Also, home healthcare workers weren’t paid for time spent getting to the clients’ homes or time they were on duty, but clients were sleeping.

“The FLSA is very clear when it comes to employers’ obligations to their workers and their employees’ rights to receive earned wages for all the hours they work,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Nicolas Ratmiroff. “Failing to pay workers as the law requires is illegal, and especially unacceptable amid a pandemic when these workers put their own safety at risk to serve the needs of our communities’ most vulnerable citizens.”

The Wage and Hour complaint section of the Department of Labor website contains information on how to file a complaint. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607.