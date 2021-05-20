Carnival’s Princess Cruises, Holland America are set to restart U.S. cruises this summer

Carnival Corporation will be resuming voyages in the U.S. this summer for three of its brands: Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line will resume voyages in the U.S. this summer, starting with Alaska sailings.

Carnival Corporation on Thursday announced that its three cruise lines will begin seven-day excursions — from Seattle, Washington, to Alaska — in July.

“We are excited to once again serve our guests from the U.S., and we express our deep gratitude to all national, state and local officials who have worked collaboratively with us, the CDC and our entire industry to make this possible,” said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, in a statement.

The move comes after the passing of the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, and recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The act, which has yet to be signed by President Joe Biden, temporarily lifts the requirement for cruise ships to stop in Canada during a voyage under the Passenger Vessel Services Act. However, Carnival says its itineraries are planned around fulfilling obligations under the measure.

These Carnival Alaska cruises are available for those who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the beginning of the cruise, and have proof of inoculation. Crew vaccinations will be done as well, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Princess Cruises will resume operations in Alaska starting July 25 through September 26, with seven-day cruises onboard the Majestic Princess. Visits to Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan are scheduled.

Holland America Line will resume its cruise operations to Alaska with seven-day itineraries aboard Nieuw Amsterdam. The first cruise for the brand is scheduled to depart July 24, with 10 Saturday departures that are set through October 2.

Carnival Cruise Line has already opened Alaska sailings departing from Seattle beginning July 27, with weekly departures through September 14 aboard Carnival Miracle. There are seven 7-day cruises; an 8-day cruise begins September 14.

Carnival Cruise Line is also working to finalize its plans to operate Carnival Horizon from Miami, in addition to Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston in July, the company said.