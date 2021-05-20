Code Fever Miami founder Felecia Hatcher named CEO of new minority entrepreneurship project

A longtime local innovator and champion for minority tech entrepreneurs in Miami is taking on a new role.

Felecia Hatcher, founder of the Center for Black Innovation (formerly Code Fever Miami), has been named CEO of Black Ambition, a new initiative from artist and musician Pharrell Williams to fund ideas and companies led by Black and Latinx entrepreneurs via prize competitions.

“Excited to lead this! Excited to be in a position to directly fund founders,” Hatcher wrote in a Facebook post. “The best part....although a nationally focused organization, we will be based in Miami.”

In a separate post announcing her departure from the Center, Hatcher remarked on her tenure leading the pioneering local entrepreneur group.

“We’ve connected Black entrepreneurs to over $10 million in funding and capital opportunities (and still counting) and built a platform that has brought some of the most successful founders, investors, entrepreneurs, business professionals, techies, dreamers, and disrupters to our BTW stages and to Overtown, and so much more.

“Our goal is for Miami to become THE CENTER FOR BLACK INNOVATION!” she added.