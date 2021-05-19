From the Miami Herald Media Company

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Speakers

Miami is fast becoming the latest tech hub. But can it last? What will it take to convert Miami’s Magic Moment into sustainable growth that benefits both newcomers and the current community? Add your voice to this lively discussion with newcomers from tech and finance, long-time Miami tech players and community advocates at a Miami Herald virtual event May 25.

Join us for our Florida Priorities panel, “The New Miami Economy: How South Florida can make the most of this Magic Moment” on Tuesday, May 25th from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Please RSVP now to reserve your spot and submit a question to our panel.

Jonathan Martell City of Miami

Commissioner Ken Russell

Commissioner Ken Russell is the Chairperson of the City of Miami Commission, the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, the Coconut Grove Business Improvement District, and the city’s Tech + Equity task force. He is on the board of directors of the Everglades Trust and the Frost Museum of Science. A former kitesurfer and Yo-Yo salesperson, Commissioner Russell represents Miami’s District 2.

Felecia Hatcher

Felecia Hatcher works extensively with government, foundations, schools and VC’s to increase Inclusive Innovation in Miami and communities across the globe to make their startup communities more inclusive through Space Called Tribe CoWork and Urban Innovation Lab, Code Fever, Blacktech Week and VC in Residence programs.

Keith Rabois

Keith Rabois is the General Partner at Founders Fund. He has a unique background as an entrepreneurial executive and investor. Since 2000, he has been instrumental in driving five startups from their early stages to successful IPOs. Since March 2013, Keith Rabois has served as a senior partner at Khosla Ventures, a technology venture capital fund founded by Vinod Khosla.

Marcelo Claure

Marcelo Claure is CEO of SoftBank Group International, COO of SoftBank Group Corp and CEO of the SoftBank Latin America Fund. He also leads the SoftBank Miami Initiative, a $100 million funding program dedicated to startups based in or relocating to Miami. Additionally, Marcelo serves as Owner of Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.

Sadek Wahba

Sadek Wahba is the Founder, Chairman and Managing Partner of I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure investment firm. Previously the CEO of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and an economist with the World Bank, he holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and an M.Sc. from the London School of Economics.

Larry Gatz

Raul Moas

Raul Moas is the Miami Program Director at Knight Foundation where he leads the foundation’s work investing in Miami’s community of entrepreneurs. Since 2012, Knight has invested more than $55 million in nurturing Miami’s tech and startup ecosystem by connecting entrepreneurs, attracting investments and growing the city’s talent base.

Introductory remarks from Mike Finney, President & Chief Executive Officer Miami-Dade Beacon Council

As President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Finney champions the County’s efforts to market Miami‐Dade as a world‐class business destination. He collaborates with key stakeholders including Miami‐Dade County and other local governments, CareerSource South Florida, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Miami‐Dade Council of Chambers and key private sector leaders throughout the community

For Dade by Carl Juste/mhs, Sig of Jane, 10/27/98 --- Sig of Jane Woolridge. carl juste mhs

Moderated By: Jane Wooldridge

Business Editor / Visual Arts Editor, The Miami Herald