One of the largest malls in South Florida is hiring for more than 500 open positions

The Colonnade area of Sawgrass Mills is home to luxury shops including Coach. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Sawgrass Mills needs workers. Are you one of them?

The second-largest mall in South Florida (only Aventura Mall is bigger) is hiring for more than 500 positions across nearly all of its retail chains and many of its restaurants at a virtual job fair that started Monday.

Starting salaries were not immediately available.

Although the fair is virtual, many retailers are holding in-person interviews. Candidates are encouraged to let hiring managers know if they want to hold one. The sprawling discount mall is in Sunrise, next to the Florida Panthers arena.

More information can be found at http://bit.ly/SawgrassJF.