Influential Silicon Valley firm, now in Miami, is looking for a local startup founder

Wynwood Annex will now be home to venture groups Founders Fund and Atomic — and the company they are co-creating, OpenStore. Wynwood Annex

Attention business leaders: If you have a track record of starting and building companies — whether they were successful or not — an influential venture firm now based in Miami wants to hear from you.

Atomic, the venture group founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Jack Abraham that launched companies like publicly traded telehealth group Hims & Hers and home rental service Bungalow, is creating the Future Founders Miami program to match entrepreneurship leaders with Miami-based companies aimed at solving big problems.

Atomic says the goal is to expand access to entrepreneurship, especially to those outside of Silicon Valley, and from underrepresented backgrounds.

In March, Atomic and Abraham announced they had opened an office in Wynwood. Abraham, an influential venture capitalist, helped convince executives with Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund group to also make the move to Miami; Founders Fund’s Miami office is now in the same building as Atomic’s.

“Miami is home to incredible entrepreneurial talent and is the perfect city to start the next generation of technology companies,” Abraham said in a statement. “We are massively investing in Miami.”

Atomic says it has already started several companies in Miami from its latest, $270 million fund, including OpenStore, an e-commerce startup co-founded with Founders Fund general partner Keith Rabois. Abraham has previously stated he wants to turn OpenStore into the largest company in Miami.

In an interview with the Miami Herald, Abraham said he has a personal drive to “show the world” that an entire ecosystem can be built out from an unlikely place like Miami. He said he is working to turn OpenStore, and the other companies he plans to create, into a “beacon” for talent from around the country.

Atomic says its recruiting team will review Future Founders applications and will reach out to the applicants who would be strong candidates. In its initial conversations, Atomic will get to know candidates and answer questions about opportunities to co-found with the firm. The candidates will then meet with key collaborators at Atomic in a series of interviews and end with an in-person working session.

More information can be found at atomic.vc/futurefounders/