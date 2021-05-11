Want a Wynwood office - for free? Apply to this tech startup competition

Local, national, and international visitors walk through the out door gallery of murals on Sunday, November 25, 2019, as Wynwood Walls celebrates it 10th anniversary during Miami Art Basel. cjuste@miamiherald.com

If you’ve always wanted a Wynwood office for free, now’s your chance.

Legendary local developer Goldman Properties has joined with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and his new Venture Miami team, alongside On Deck, the modern educational institution founded in Silicon Valley, for a pitch competition for emerging tech startups.

Each applicant will be judged on progress, product, polish and a wildcard category. Applications are open for submission now through Monday, May 17 at noon. The top-five finalists will pitch in person to a panel of influential local innovators at Wynwood Walls on May 26.

The winner will receive a one-year lease of furnished office space in one of Goldman Properties’ centrally located Wynwood buildings, plus five accompanying parking spots and a full merit scholarship to an On Deck program.

Information on eligibility and additional details on the winning prize are available at www.goldmanproperties.com/wyncubator/.