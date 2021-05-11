Union files labor charges against Doral-based cleaning company

Alise Rosario, union organizer at 32BJ SEIU, raises a broom with a flag during a march in downtown Miami in protest over alleged intimidation and retaliation over union organizing and unsafe working conditions for janitors, Thursday, February 11, 2021. Special for the Miami Herald

A Doral-based cleaning company is under fire once more for allegedly violating labor laws. Greene Kleen of South Florida is accused of union busting and retaliating against employees attempting to organize, according to charges filed by the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union Thursday.

Greene Kleen janitors went on strike Thursday night in downtown Doral, walking off the job to protest what they say are threats, surveillance and firings over the workers’ organizing efforts.

The charges filed to the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that enforces labor laws, allege that company owner Cira Figueroa refused to leave an organizing meeting between janitors and union organizers in April.

The charges further state that Figueroa interrogated an employee who attended a union meeting and photographed her with a union sticker. She’s accused of shifting workers’ schedules “in retaliation for their organizing activities” and threatening another worker who signed a union petition asking for better working conditions. Reached via email, Figueroa said the charges are untrue.

“On the evening of April 6, an employee called me to say they would be present at the meeting I had set for the following day,” Figueroa wrote via email when asked about the allegations. “I assured the employee that I did not set any meeting but would be there regardless to figure it out. When I appeared on April 7, there were a couple employees meeting in public space. I remained, as is my right, and listened. No one ever asked me to leave, and I assured everyone that no one will ever be retaliated against for any Union activity.”

She added that employees are prohibited from wearing any stickers or buttons, as per the company’s uniform policy. “No employee was retaliated against for wearing Union stickers.,” Figueroa wrote. “We have merely enforced our lawful uniform policy.”

Greene Kleen janitors typically earn the minimum wage, have no health insurance, or paid sick days. They are not unionized.

This is the latest in a string of complaints against Figueroa and the company, which provides contracted janitorial services to several office buildings in downtown Doral. Last summer employees alleged the company was not providing adequate cleaning supplies or personal protective equipment. One worker told the Herald she had begun to sew masks for herself and her coworkers after the company neglected to provide enough of them.

In a complaint issued last month, the labor relations board asserted the company “has been discriminating in regard to the hire or tenure or terms or conditions of employment of its employees” involved in union activities. The board’s complaint further states the company is illegally discouraging union membership.

The complaint came in response to charges the union filed starting last August after two outspoken Greene Kleen employees were fired. A trial for those charges is set for July. Greene Kleen could be responsible for back wages. Figueroa asserts both terminations were lawful and the company will “defend itself vigorously and will be fully vindicated.”