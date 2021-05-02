Live in Miami and want a tech job? This ‘reverse career fair’ is for you

Every Thursday, Venture Cafe brings hundreds of entrepreneurs and creatives to the Cambridge Innovation Center for networking, talks and demo nights. CIC Miami is located in Converge Miami, the new name of the former UM Life Science & Technology Center.

Looking for a job at one of the new tech firms coming to Miami? There’s a job fair for you.

Teal, a platform empowering professionals to manage their job searches founded by Miami native David Fano, will host its signature event, the Career Growth Summit (CGS), May 4-6, in partnership with the City of Miami.

The virtual event will feature an inverted form of the traditional career fair that will see companies pitch to job seekers, instead of the usual way around. Featured employers include Miami-based Restaurant Brands International, New York-based JustWorks and Silicon Valley-based Health Gorilla.

It will also feature keynote speeches from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, PayPal co-founder and venture capitalist Keith Rabois, best-selling careers author Gretchen Rubin, and happiness “expert” Silvia Garcia, as well as 40 other speakers.

“The current employer-centric model of career development fails to meet the needs of professionals in a post-pandemic world,” said Fano, whom the Miami Herald profiled as a part of the trend of South Florida natives returning to the area to be part of the current tech wave.

An estimated 25% of U.S. employees are predicted to leave their jobs after the pandemic, according to a survey by insurance giant Prudential.

“By equipping today’s job seekers with the right tools, community and guidance to find a role that aligns their values, Teal is empowering a new generation of purpose-driven workers,” Fano said.

More information can be found at cgsmiami.tealhq.com.