IBM donating more than $10 million to Miami Dade College to teach skills of the future

Graduates at the 2020 commencement ceremony at Miami Dade College North Campus in December 2020. Support from IBM will help MDC better prepare its graduates for jobs in technology. Liliana Mora / Miami Dade College

Artificial intelligence. Cloud computing. Cybersecurity. Quantum computing.

These are the fields for a future that has already arrived. Miami Dade College is making sure its students are ready for them.

On Tuesday, the school announced that IBM’s Global University Programs group has committed more than $10 million in support over the next three years to prep students for careers in advanced technology. Much of that contribution will come from volunteer IBM Academic Ambassadors, who will offer guest lectures, mentoring, curriculum advice, and other counsel digitally and on campus to faculty and students.

The announcement builds on the MDC/IBM Skills Academy initiative launched last summer.

“We have witnessed the impact of these dynamic programs in recent years in getting our students employed upon completion,” said Antonio Delgado, dean of Engineering, Technology and Design at MDC, in a statement. “This support can be a game-changer for so many.”

The announcement comes two months after the Knight Foundation’s $15 million investment to boost advanced skills at Florida International University, the University of Miami and Baptist Health. And it occurs at a time when employers, especially in tech, seek to diversify their worker ranks.

“As we continue to anticipate the needs of a rapidly growing technology industry, we’re collaborating with Miami Dade College to equip students, faculty and the community at large with the resources to attract, train and empower a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Jeff Welser, vice president for exploratory science and university collaborations at IBM Research, in a statement.

On Tuesday MDC said its planned Artificial Intelligence Center will focus on practical, applied use cases and will be open to other majors who want to learn new technologies.

MDC said it will also continue to explore opportunities for MDC students to identify and apply for job opportunities at IBM, especially students completing IBM Skills Academy courses.

“Skills are the most important issue of our time, and we need to equip students with the right skills to participate in the digital economy,” said Naguib Attia, vice president of IBM Global University Programs, in a statement. “As part of this new collaboration, we will work closely with Miami Dade College to ensure curricula addresses industry needs and trends so both students and faculty have an opportunity to develop the skills needed today for the jobs of tomorrow,”

Miami Dade College launched an IBM Cybersecurity Practitioner last June that is designed for students interested in pursuing a career as a security analyst.