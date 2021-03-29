eMerge Americas conference will return in a year

Ali Qureshi, 32, left, a lead designer, and Sebastian Gomez Puerto, 33, CEO and founder, demonstrate how the SunVessel operates during the technology conference, eMerge Americas, inside the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida on Monday, April 29, 2019. SunVessel is an electric and robotic personal mobility device installed inside hotels, offices, and apartment buildings which aims to offer a different mode of transportation inside cities like Miami. mocner@miamiherald.com

Techies local and global alike will have to wait one more year for the region’s premier tech conference to return.

The annual eMerge Americas conference will now return in March 2022, after initially being slated for next month. Last year’s conference was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, eMerge is expanding its inter-conference programming to include master classes, office hours, virtual panels, virtual startup pitch competitions, and smaller in-person “convenings” (following social distancing guidelines).

And, it is expanding its digital magazine, eMerge Insights.

“It’s our honor and responsibility to continue delivering the eMerge Americas experience while we await necessary accommodations for a safe, dynamic, in-person experience that everyone deserves,” said Melissa Medina, President of eMerge Americas in a statement. “We’re thrilled to unveil our revamped programming with relevant content that will continue to focus on our mission of building a thriving tech and entrepreneurial ecosystem in South Florida.”

Additional information can be found at eMergeAmericas.com.